Raju Srivastava continues to be on life support in ICU

New Delhi, August 15
Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be critical and on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here, hospital sources said Monday.
Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.
“His condition remains critical. (There is) no improvement. He continues to be on life support,” the source told PTI.
Last Friday, Srivastava’s family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was “stable” and requested people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”.
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.
Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, the remake of “Bombay to Goa” and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted
Congress’ state in-charge says the party is tipped to get th...
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification
Chandrashekhar Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that wa...
Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day
One attack occurred at a minority habitation in Chadoora in ...