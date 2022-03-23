Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as opposition protests against fuel price hike

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a little less than an hour on Wednesday as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus when their demand for a discussion on the hike in fuel and other commodity prices was disallowed.

Congress, Left and Samajwadi Party leaders wanted their notices admitted under rule 267, requiring setting aside of the listed business of the day to take up the issue of rise in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, kerosene and other essential commodities like pulses and edible oils.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed the notices, saying the issue can be taken up during a discussion on demands for grants.

This infuriated the opposition MPs who shouted slogans.

Naidu asked MPs to allow zero hour. With opposition MPs unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Ramgopal Yadav (SP), Mallikarjun Kharge, Shaktisinh Gohil, Syed Naseer Hussain and KC Venugopal (all Congress) and Binoy Viswam (CPI) had given notices under rule 267.

"I have considered it (notices under rule 267) and find this is not an issue to be discussed under rule 267. It is a general issue which can be discussed during demands for grants," Naidu said.

Yadav said the prices of all commodities have risen as a result of an increase in fuel prices.

Kharge said the House should suspend zero hour, question hour and other listed agendas to take up the important issue.

