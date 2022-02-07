Rajya Sabha adjurned for an hour as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, February 7

The Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar.

Led by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the members observed silence in memory of Mangeshkar, who was a nominated member of the House from 1999 to 2005.

In an obituary reference to Mangeshkar, Naidu said her passing away had left a void in the Indian film industry.

Referring to her as legendary and ‘nightingale’, Naidu said her singing prowess was as diversified as India itself.

She rendered about 25,000 songs in 36 languages, and also a few in foreign languages, in a career spanning over seven decades.

“She defined gold standard of playback singing,” Naidu said, adding that shecaptured varied moods, trials and tribulations of India in her songs.

She captured the journey of India since Independence in her songs.

Naidu recalled the charitable streak of her personality with a mention of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation.

On account of the adjournment, Zero Hour and Question Hour were done away with. The House will hold discussion on President' address whenitreconvenes after the adjournment.