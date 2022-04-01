Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 72 members

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The Rajya Sabha today bid farewell to its 72 retiring members (March–July period) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in the House asked the outgoing MPs to spread their experience in all four directions, which they have gathered in the four walls of the chamber in the best interests of the country and also help inspire the coming generations.

In his farewell speech on the floor of the House, PM Modi said, “We may be moving out of these four walls, but we should take this experience from here to all four directions in the best interests of the country.”

Giving his best wishes to those retiring, Modi urged them to pen down their experiences and contributions.

“This is the 75th year of Independence and India is celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’”, the PM said, adding that great men have contributed a lot for the country and now it was our responsibility to do so.

Earlier, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said legislators across the country should be driven by passion, performance and procedural integrity and they should desist from disrupting law-making bodies. He asked them to uphold the honourbestowed on them by the people. —