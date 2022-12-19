Rajya Sabha chairman disallows discussion on China border issue; Congress stages walkout

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

With Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowing the notices for suspension of business to take up a discussion on the alleged incursion by China on the borders, several opposition parties led by the Congress on Monday staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Dhankhar, while reading out his ruling on the matter, said the notices given by the members are not in compliance of the Rule 267 and added that he would allow members to raise any matter in the House in case the rules permitted it.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, while pressing for the demand for a discussion on the issue under Rule 267, quoted a proceeding in the UK Parliament saying this House can do anything except turning “a man into woman and a woman into man”, as the Chairman has residuary powers on rules for admitting adjournment notice.

On this, the Chairman again insisted on the rule saying the Rule 266, which the LoP has referred to, deals with only “those issues which are not mentioned” in the notices and again disallowed the opposition members to take up the discussion on issues concerning the borders with China. He also asked the opposition MPs not to convert it into a classroom.

As the chairman called the names of members to read out their Zero Hour mentions, the members of the Congress and a few other opposition parties staged a walkout.