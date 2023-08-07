Rajya Sabha Congress member Rajani Patil's suspension revoked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday revoked Congress member Rajani Patil’s suspension with a voice vote after a resolution to this effect was moved by BJP's Rakesh Sinha.

Patil was suspended from the House in February for video-graphing the proceedings of the House in contravention of rules.

Revocation of Patil’s suspension was part of government and opposition quid pro quo with respect to attendance in the Delhi Services bill debate later on Monday.

