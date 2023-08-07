Rajya Sabha Congress member Rajani Patil's suspension revoked

New Delhi, August 7
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday revoked Congress member Rajani Patil’s suspension with a voice vote after a resolution to this effect was moved by BJP's Rakesh Sinha.
Patil was suspended from the House in February for video-graphing the proceedings of the House in contravention of rules.
Revocation of Patil’s suspension was part of government and opposition quid pro quo with respect to attendance in the Delhi Services bill debate later on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: State DGP appears in Supreme Court to answer queries on ethnic violence, steps taken
State govt is handling situation at very mature level, says ...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
Likely to open discussion on no-confidence motion on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament
Neitizens take no time in expressing their views over Rahul’...
Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP
As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul...
Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered
This comes as Section 144 is imposed in Gurugram after commu...