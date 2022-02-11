Rajya Sabha functioned half an hour more than scheduled sitting time in first half of Budget session: Deputy Chairman

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, February 11

The first phase of the Budget Session 2022 of Parliament, which concluded on Friday, witnessed no forced adjournment of the Rajya Sabha in spite of the charged political campaigns in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are on.

The House functioned without hiccups of adjournment and disruption. The government’s Budget, which was shorn of any populist proposals in view of the Assembly elections, seems to have helped keep the Opposition Benches at ease.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who presided over the proceedings relating to general discussion on Budget, which was capped by reply of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday praised members for the smooth for the conduct of the House’s proceedings.

“Just before we adjourn for a long recess, on behalf of hon’ble Chairman and on my own behalf, I would like to express our happiness over the manner in which proceedings of this august House took place during the first part of the Budget Session,” Harivansh said.

He noted that the House functioned for nearly half-an-hour more than the scheduled sitting time.

Besides the Budget, the House completed discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address—the two substantive businesses in the first half of the Budget Session.

The Members were able to raise 51 starred questions, 71 Zero Hour submissions and about 50 special mentions.

“The credit for this goes to every member of this House,” Harivansh said.

#rajya sabha