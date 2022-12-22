Rajya Sabha passes Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill

Tribune News Service

Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill that provides for prevention of maritime piracy and stringent punishment to those convicted of such crimes. The Rajya Sabha passed the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, by voice vote on Wednesday. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. TNS

7 lakh km of roads laid under PMGSY

Over 7,00,000 km of roads laid have been laid in rural and left-wing extremism areas across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as on December 15. This was stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. TNS

Opposition protests near Gandhi statue

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders on Wednesday protested in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the recent India-China clash at Tawang. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest.