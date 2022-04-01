Rajya Sabha poll: BJP wins lone Tripura seat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats were held today in five states. While six members from Punjab (5) and Nagaland (1) were declared winners unopposed, voting took place for seven seats - Kerala (3), Assam (2), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Tripura (1).

The BJP has won the lone seat from Tripura. The Left Democratic Front bagged two of the three seats in Kerala. —