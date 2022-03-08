Rajya Sabha poll to 13 seats, 5 from Punjab, on March 31

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

The poll panel today announced elections on March 31 to fill 13 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha — five from Punjab and eight from Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura.

The Election Commission said while the tenure of Punjab MPs would get over on April 9, members from the other five states were retiring on April 2.

Those retiring from Punjab are Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo.

“Of the five Punjab seats, three are to be filled by holding one election and the remaining through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles,” the EC said.

The nominations from Punjab will depend on the performance of parties in the Assembly poll. There has been no vacancy during the Congress government in the state. From Himachal, Congress leader Anand Sharma is retiring.

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 14 and the elections will be held on March 31. The counting will be held on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.

