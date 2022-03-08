Rajya Sabha poll to 13 seats, 5 from Punjab, on March 31

New Delhi, March 7
The poll panel today announced elections on March 31 to fill 13 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha — five from Punjab and eight from Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura.
The Election Commission said while the tenure of Punjab MPs would get over on April 9, members from the other five states were retiring on April 2.
Those retiring from Punjab are Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo.
“Of the five Punjab seats, three are to be filled by holding one election and the remaining through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles,” the EC said.
The nominations from Punjab will depend on the performance of parties in the Assembly poll. There has been no vacancy during the Congress government in the state. From Himachal, Congress leader Anand Sharma is retiring.
The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 14 and the elections will be held on March 31. The counting will be held on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported