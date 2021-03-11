Rajya Sabha poll to 57 seats, 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, on June 10

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The Election Commission on Thursday announced holding polls on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August, which include two seats each from Punjab and Haryana.

From Punjab, the seats are going to be vacant because of the retirement of Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh and from Haryana, Dushyant Gautam and Subhash Chandra are going to complete their respective terms.

Other prominent leaders, who are retiring during the period from 13 other states, include Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra.

All these members are retiring between June 21 and August 1.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

The notification for the polls will be issued on May 24 and voting will be held on June 10. According to established practice, counting will take place an hour after the conclusion of polling.

Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President’s election, due sometime in July, officials said.