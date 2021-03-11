Rajya Sabha poll to 57 seats, 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, on June 10

Prominent leaders, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra, are retiring between June 21 and August 1

Rajya Sabha poll to 57 seats, 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, on June 10

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The Election Commission on Thursday announced holding polls on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August, which include two seats each from Punjab and Haryana.

From Punjab, the seats are going to be vacant because of the retirement of Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh and from Haryana, Dushyant Gautam and Subhash Chandra are going to complete their respective terms.   

Other prominent leaders, who are retiring during the period from 13 other states, include Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra.

All these members are retiring between June 21 and August 1.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

The notification for the polls will be issued on May 24 and voting will be held on June 10. According to established practice, counting will take place an hour after the conclusion of polling.

Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President’s election, due sometime in July, officials said.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

2
Nation

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work', posted as DG Civil Defence department

3
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

4
Punjab

8 IAS, 24 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

5
World

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

6
Himachal

Khalistan flags in Dharamsala: Himachal cops arrest Morinda man, aide escapes

7
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

8
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

9
Nation

Wheat production down, procurement less; prices of flour, bread, biscuits soar

10
Nation

FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

Don't Miss

View All
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

Top News

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

Two-judge Bench pulls up petitioner

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanwapi survey report by May 17

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanwapi survey report by May 17

Case relates to five women asking to be allowed to pray at S...

Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, 15 others from leaving country

Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, 15 others from leaving country

Court issued travel ban order for instigating Monday's viole...

Rajya Sabha poll to 57 seats, 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, on June 10

Rajya Sabha poll to 57 seats, 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, on June 10

Prominent leaders, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Na...

Rajiv Kumar next Chief Election Commissioner; to assume charge on May 15

Rajiv Kumar appointed new Chief Election Commissioner, to take charge on May 15

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju announces this i...

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

Sexagenarian man wearing sack dress spreads message of universal brotherhood and harmony in Punjab's Bathinda

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Residents see red over encroachments in Jalandhar's JP Nagar

Now, video of Jalandhar cop extorting money surfaces

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala; police stop shrine from performing last rites

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on Patiala ASI for power theft at house

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib