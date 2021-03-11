Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields 16 nominees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

The BJP today released a list of 16 candidates to be fielded in the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections, as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman are party nominees from Maharashtra and Karnataka, respectively. The name Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is, however, missing from the list.

Along with Commerce Minister Goyal and Finance Minister Sitharaman, minority affairs minister Naqvi’s term in Rajya Sabha is also set to end.

Former BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, who left his Gorakhpur Urban constituency for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest in the recent Assembly polls, has been nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls among six candidates from UP.

The BJP has also fielded former state unit chief Laxmikant Vajpayee and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar. Bauburam Nishad, who is the chairman of the UP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, has also been given a ticket.

The BJP gave ticket to two women — Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav — from the state, as the former is ex-state head of the party’s women wing and later is an ex-MLA from Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency in Gorakhpur.

The party has given ticket to former MLA Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana. Kavita Patidar will be the BJP’s nominee from Madhya Pradesh, Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan and Kalpana Saini from Uttarakhand.