Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 4

Congress member Deepender Singh Hooda’s demand for discussing the resolution adopted by the Punjab Assembly recently regarding transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab was on Monday turned down by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu during Zero Hour.

“I have received a notice from Deepender Singh Hooda demanding discussion on resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding transfer of the UT of Chandigarh. Not admitted,” Naidu ruled.

Naidu also refused to admit notice under Rule 267 given by DMK member Tiruchi Siva and Congress party’s KC Venugopal to discuss hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. Naidu said the issue had already been discussed during the debate on Appropriation Bill.

“You had an opportunity…267 is not the appropriate rule. Therefore, there is no question of accepting (the notice),” Naidu said.

The refusal triggered off noisy protests by the members prompting Naidu to adjourn the House till noon. Later, it was adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier, the newly elected members, including S Phangnon Konyak, the first woman member of Rajya Sabha from Nagaland, were sworn in as members of the Upper House.