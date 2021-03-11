LIVE BLOG

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'

Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 other states

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi leaves after he cast his vote.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The stakes are high for the 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states, voting for which is under way.

The four states are Haryana (2), Rajasthan (4), Maharashtra (6) and Karnataka (4).

As many as 41 candidates have been elected unopposed.

The Rajya Sabha elections are crucial in view of the Presidential elections due in July.

The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared later in the evening.

 

#rajya sabha elections

11:52 10 Jun
Haryana Cong MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha

Cong MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha. MLA Mohd Ilyas says Cong candidate Ajay Maken will get more than 31 votes. Cong president Udai Bhan and Ajay Maken also arrive in bus with the MLAs.

Tribune photo
11:34 10 Jun
Rajasthan: BJP banks on 'miracle', Cong on numbers

As voting got underway for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress on Friday exuded confidence that it has the numbers to win three seats while the opposition BJP said it expects a "miracle" when the results are announced.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress will comfortably win three out of the four seats.
11:33 10 Jun
Rajasthan: 40 pc of votes cast till 10.30 am      

Nearly 40 per cent of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have been cast by 10.30 am in Rajasthan.

The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said. The first vote was cast by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
10:49 10 Jun
Congress MLAs from Delhi reach Chandigarh

Congress MLAs have reached Chandigarh. They are gathering at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence. The MLAs were kept at Rajasthan Bhawan in Delhi. From there they have arrived to the city in a bus.

10:46 10 Jun
JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam snubs Digvijay Chautala

"What a time has come that I have to show my ballot to you," says JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam to Digvijay Chautala, who is the authorised agent for the JJP, while showing him the ballot. Election agent of Congress BB Batra objected to Venod Sharma instructing Gautam while marking voting preference. But Returning Officer intervened and said people can talk to each other. Gautam is "upset" with the JJP leadership and has many times given statements against Dushyant Chautala and Ajay Chautala.

 
10:41 10 Jun
Kuldeep Bishnoi 'voted for Congress'

Cong MLA Kuldeep Vats says Kuldeep Bishnoi has voted for the Congress. Says agent confirmed after seeing Bishnoi's vote. Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana chief minister, the late Bhajan Lal, is reportedly miffed with the party as he did not find any position in the new state Congress unit when it was reconstituted in April.
10:36 10 Jun
BJP-JJP MLAs arrive in 2 buses.

BJP-JJP MLAs arrive in 2 buses. Some Independent MLAs also accompany them. Dy CM Dushyant Chautala with MLAs in one bus. Naina Chautala, his mother, arrive separately.

Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
10:09 10 Jun
Haryana Congress MLAs came to vote in a bus

Haryana Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Raipur reached Delhi on Thursday evening. The Congress had shifted its MLAs to Raipur a week ago fearing poaching of its legislators.  In the morning they started their journey by road and are reaching here in a bus, sources said. The ruling BJP-JJP MLAs, who had remained lodged at a resort here since Wednesday, had started reaching here to cast their votes. On Thursday, lone Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared his support to Kartikeya Sharma.
10:06 10 Jun
In Karnataka, a forced election

In Karnataka, the main opposition Congress and JD(S) of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda continued to wrangle over the fourth seat they could win if one of them supported the other. Altogether six candidates are in the fray for four seats, necessitating a keen contest for the fourth. Despite not having the number, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.
10:04 10 Jun
In Haryana, BJP has 40 MLA In 90-member Assembly

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP, an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators, while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each. There are seven  Independents.
09:58 10 Jun
In Haryana, voting for two seats

In Haryana, voting is taking place for two seats, the MLAs of the ruling BJP and some of its ally JJP were lodged in a resort near Chandigarh. The Congress legislators are also in a resort in Chhattisgarh amid apprehension of poaching.
09:56 10 Jun
Prominent faces

Prominent among those whose electoral fate will be decided are Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena's ubiquitous face Sanjay Raut. All these leaders are expected to win without a hiccup.
09:47 10 Jun
Congress MLA Aftab Ahamed votes

Congress MLA Aftab Ahamed leaves after voting.

Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari 
09:38 10 Jun
Bishnoi casts his vote

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi leaves after he cast his vote.

Says 'he has voted as per his conscience'.

Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
09:33 10 Jun
Karnataka's JDS down by 1 MLA

JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'. Karnataka's JDS had sent its MLAs to a hotel
09:12 10 Jun
Maharashtra: AIMIM MLAs to vote for Cong

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote in favour of the Congress candidate in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra being held on Friday.
09:11 10 Jun
10 MLAs of the BJP to support Sharma

Though the Congress has 31 MLAs, one more than the required number, Kuldeep Bishnoi’s recent actions and utterances have given it reasons to worry. The 10 MLAs of the BJP’s ally JJP are also expected to support Sharma. While the Congress has one more than the number required to ensure a win for its candidate Ajay Maken, factionalism and last-minute entry of Sharma have the potential to spoil his chances.
09:09 10 Jun
31 MLAs

Exuding confidence for Krishan Lal Panwar’s win, state chief Om Prakash Dhankar says 31 MLAs will vote for him and nine will support Independent candidate and media baron Kartikeya Sharma.
09:08 10 Jun
Haryana fight is on two seats

In Haryana, where the fight is on for two seats, the BJP state leadership is leaving nothing to chance as it herded the coalition MLAs to a resort near Chandigarh on Thursday.
09:05 10 Jun
Bishnoi arrives

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi arrives, says will 'vote by inner voice'.

09:01 10 Jun
Digvijay Chautala reaches Vidhan Sabha

JJP secy gen Digvijay Singh Chautala arrives at Vidhan Sabha
08:59 10 Jun
Rajasthan and Maharashtra to face tough contest

The toughest contests are expected in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra, where both sides have corralled their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching.
08:58 10 Jun
Voting to begin at 9 am

Voting to begin at 9 am

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

2
Entertainment

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's doppelganger from Pakistan surfaces on social media, claims late singer had sent him greetings once

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

4
Bathinda

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

5
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

6
Punjab

Youth who talked about Lawrence Bishnoi in interview to Canada-based channel on arrest under Arms Act

7
Delhi

Nupur Sharma, Owaisi, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi among people booked over social media hate messages

8
Nation

Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021

9
Nation

Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, plan was to extort money from him: Police

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders stage dharna at CM's house, claim Bhagwant Mann refused to meet them

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of eight sharp shooters, arrested

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'

Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...

NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling to fill up 1,456 vacant seats

NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...

Concerned by food, fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports: IMF

Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports

India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...

Moosewala killing: ‘Supplier of arms’ among 2 detained

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Supplier of arms' among 2 detained

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Councillors raise pending projects with UT Adviser

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Fraud case: No bail for man accused of selling 'antique' binoculars

Graft: Panchkula cop suspended

Court extends Satyendar Jain’s custody till June 13

Court extends Satyendar Jain's custody till June 13

No major relief from heat till June 15: Met

SC to decide on filling vacant NEET seats today

IISc top Indian varsity in global rankings, JNU slips

Delhi court defers order in Qutub Minar case

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

LIT all set for draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire