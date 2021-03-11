Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The stakes are high for the 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states, voting for which is under way.

The four states are Haryana (2), Rajasthan (4), Maharashtra (6) and Karnataka (4).

As many as 41 candidates have been elected unopposed.

The Rajya Sabha elections are crucial in view of the Presidential elections due in July.

The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared later in the evening.





