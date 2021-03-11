Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'

Chandigarh, June 10
The stakes are high for the 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states, voting for which is under way.
The four states are Haryana (2), Rajasthan (4), Maharashtra (6) and Karnataka (4).
As many as 41 candidates have been elected unopposed.
The Rajya Sabha elections are crucial in view of the Presidential elections due in July.
The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared later in the evening.
Cong MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha. MLA Mohd Ilyas says Cong candidate Ajay Maken will get more than 31 votes. Cong president Udai Bhan and Ajay Maken also arrive in bus with the MLAs.
As voting got underway for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress on Friday exuded confidence that it has the numbers to win three seats while the opposition BJP said it expects a "miracle" when the results are announced.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress will comfortably win three out of the four seats.
Nearly 40 per cent of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have been cast by 10.30 am in Rajasthan.
The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said. The first vote was cast by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Congress MLAs have reached Chandigarh. They are gathering at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence. The MLAs were kept at Rajasthan Bhawan in Delhi. From there they have arrived to the city in a bus.
"What a time has come that I have to show my ballot to you," says JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam to Digvijay Chautala, who is the authorised agent for the JJP, while showing him the ballot. Election agent of Congress BB Batra objected to Venod Sharma instructing Gautam while marking voting preference. But Returning Officer intervened and said people can talk to each other. Gautam is "upset" with the JJP leadership and has many times given statements against Dushyant Chautala and Ajay Chautala.
Cong MLA Kuldeep Vats says Kuldeep Bishnoi has voted for the Congress. Says agent confirmed after seeing Bishnoi's vote. Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana chief minister, the late Bhajan Lal, is reportedly miffed with the party as he did not find any position in the new state Congress unit when it was reconstituted in April.
BJP-JJP MLAs arrive in 2 buses. Some Independent MLAs also accompany them. Dy CM Dushyant Chautala with MLAs in one bus. Naina Chautala, his mother, arrive separately.
Haryana Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Raipur reached Delhi on Thursday evening. The Congress had shifted its MLAs to Raipur a week ago fearing poaching of its legislators. In the morning they started their journey by road and are reaching here in a bus, sources said. The ruling BJP-JJP MLAs, who had remained lodged at a resort here since Wednesday, had started reaching here to cast their votes. On Thursday, lone Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared his support to Kartikeya Sharma.
In Karnataka, the main opposition Congress and JD(S) of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda continued to wrangle over the fourth seat they could win if one of them supported the other. Altogether six candidates are in the fray for four seats, necessitating a keen contest for the fourth. Despite not having the number, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.
In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP, an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators, while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each. There are seven Independents.
In Haryana, voting is taking place for two seats, the MLAs of the ruling BJP and some of its ally JJP were lodged in a resort near Chandigarh. The Congress legislators are also in a resort in Chhattisgarh amid apprehension of poaching.
Prominent among those whose electoral fate will be decided are Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena's ubiquitous face Sanjay Raut. All these leaders are expected to win without a hiccup.
Congress MLA Aftab Ahamed leaves after voting.
Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi leaves after he cast his vote.
Says 'he has voted as per his conscience'.
JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'. Karnataka's JDS had sent its MLAs to a hotel
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote in favour of the Congress candidate in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra being held on Friday.
Though the Congress has 31 MLAs, one more than the required number, Kuldeep Bishnoi’s recent actions and utterances have given it reasons to worry. The 10 MLAs of the BJP’s ally JJP are also expected to support Sharma. While the Congress has one more than the number required to ensure a win for its candidate Ajay Maken, factionalism and last-minute entry of Sharma have the potential to spoil his chances.
Exuding confidence for Krishan Lal Panwar’s win, state chief Om Prakash Dhankar says 31 MLAs will vote for him and nine will support Independent candidate and media baron Kartikeya Sharma.
In Haryana, where the fight is on for two seats, the BJP state leadership is leaving nothing to chance as it herded the coalition MLAs to a resort near Chandigarh on Thursday.
Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi arrives, says will 'vote by inner voice'.
JJP secy gen Digvijay Singh Chautala arrives at Vidhan Sabha
The toughest contests are expected in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra, where both sides have corralled their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching.
Voting to begin at 9 am
