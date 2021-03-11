Ram, Krishna had cosmic weapons, Yogi has bulldozer: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Kannauj (UP), April 30
BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said just as ‘dhanush’ and ‘sudarshan chakra’ are linked with Lord Rama and Lord Krishna respectively, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a bulldozer that razes illegal properties of mafias.
The MP from Unnao said 99 per cent of the citizens in Uttar Pradesh were happy with the use of bulldozers to demolish the illegal properties built by encroaching government land.
“While Lord Ram and Krishna had ‘dhanush’ (bow) and ‘sudarshan chakra’ respectively, our baba (Yogi Adityanth) has a bulldozer, which is being used against land mafia,” Maharaj, who was here for a private function, told reporters.
As part of an anti-encroachment drive, the state government earlier said it had cleared illegal occupation off government lands and demolished illegal buildings using bulldozers, earning Adityanath the sobriquet “bulldozer baba”.
Maharaj, the saffron clad senior parliamentarian known for his controversial statements, has been elected MP twice from Unnao and is in power since 2014.
On leaders of opposition parties rushing to Sitapur jail to meet Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, he said, “I am keeping an eye on it and the government, too, is aware of it.” Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Congress leader Pramod Krishnam have paid Khan a visit in Sitapur jail, where he is lodged for over two years.
Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, claiming himself to be emissary of his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, went to Sitapur jail last week, but the 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar “refused” to meet him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull