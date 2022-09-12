Ram Mandir expected to be open for public on Makar Sankranti of 2024

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 12

As the country awaits the verdict on the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case from Varanasi on Monday, reports from Ayodhya suggest that the grand Ram Mandir will be opened for public darshan on the Makar Sankranti of 2024--the year; the country holds the general election to elect the next government.

According to sources, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (the trust constituted to look after the construction and management of the temple in Ayodhya) decided that January 14, 2024, will be the day when devotees will be able to offer prayers to Ram Lalla in the new sanctum sanctorum.

The construction of the temple started on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying its foundation stone.

Around Rs 1,800 crore is estimated to be spent on the construction of the grand temple, the ruling BJP's poll promise for many years, including during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The trust formed for the construction of the Ram temple on the orders of the Supreme Court also took other decisions in its recent meeting, including on rules and regulations.

General secretary Champat Rai was quoted as saying that statues of great personalities and saints associated with Hinduism will be installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

