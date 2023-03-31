 Ram Navami violence: Mamata holds BJP, right wing organisations responsible, saffron leaders slam Bengal CM : The Tribune India

Ram Navami violence: Mamata holds BJP, right wing organisations responsible, saffron leaders slam Bengal CM

Violence reported from Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district, Thursday, March 30, 2023. PTI file



Vibha Sharma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31 

It is now a direct face-off between rival political groups on the issue related to violence and arson during Ram Navami festivities. States like West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported incidents of tension and violence during celebrations and processions on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Though the blame game started soon after reports of violence started trickling in, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated her attack against the BJP and associated right wing organisations, holding them directly responsible for violence and arson during the celebrations in her state.

“Neither Hindus or Muslims were not behind violence in Howrah” she is reported to have told Bengali TV channels holding the BJP and right-wing organisations “directly responsible” for violence in the industrial town of Howrah.

“Howrah’s incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms,” she was quoted as saying.

“The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes,” she said. Stating that there was “laxity in a section of the administration”, she assured strict action against those involved in the clash.

Violence and arson was reported from the Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during the festivities.

Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in the area, according to the police.

Situation continues to remain tense.

Amid the blame game over who is stoking the violence, a PIL was also filed at the Calcutta HC seeking a CBI probe into the matter, according to reports.

West Bengal witnessed communal riots during the Ram Navami celebrations five years back.

TMC versus BJP/Right wing groups 

According to Inderdev Dubey, the organiser of the Shobha Yatra and VHP leader, they did not deviate from the approved route and had sought permission from the authorities. He also claimed that they had sought police protection near a particular area on the route of the yatra where “disturbances occur every time”.

Senior VHP leader Surendra Jain also accused Banerjee of “protecting the attackers”. “Why are such incidents reported only on Ram Navami,” he wondered, accusing the “so-called secular leaders” of “provoking people for vote bank” politics.

Banerjee on Thursday accused the organisers of changing the route and taking “unauthorised route to particularly target and attack one community?”

BJP leaders also accused Banerjee and her administration of being “directly responsible for the violence”.

Maharashtra, other states

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena also called the violence in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar “state-sponsored”.

Attempts are being made by the Maharashtra government to stop the Maha Vikas Aghadi from holding a rally in the city on Sunday, he also claimed.

In Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, a mob of around 500 persons allegedly attacked policemen in Kiradpura, where a renowned Ram Temple is located. Videos on social media showed local MP Imtiaz Jaleel from the AIMIM and state BJP minister Atul Save trying to calm the crowds.

A person died in the clashes on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Sambhaji Nagar.

Apart from Howrah and Sambhaji Nagar, violence and clashes were also reported from Gujarat’s Vadodara, Karnataka’s Hassan district and Mumbai’s Malwani area.

In Vadodara, the police arrested several persons for allegedly pelting stones during a procession in the Fatehpura area.

Clashes were also reported from Karnataka’s Hassan when a Ram Navami procession reached a mosque on Baaguru Road. Two people were stabbed after two groups clashed in Channarayapatna town in the Hassan district, according to reports.

 

