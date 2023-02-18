Ram temple, Hanuman's birthplace dominate K'taka poll-eve Budget

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 17

The construction of a grand Lord Rama temple, development of a hill believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and a massive allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of state’s temples and mutts were the highlights of Karnataka’s pre-election Budget, presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The surplus Budget with Rs 3 lakh crore outlay seeks to touch every life — from that of farmers and women to that of youth and stray dogs.

The hallmark of the ruling BJP’s Budget proposals however was the announcement of building a Lord Rama temple at Ramadevara Betta, a hill in Ramanagara district, and the promise to develop Anjanadri hill, widely revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in Koppal district.

The construction of Lord Rama temple in Ramanagara district is politically significant as the seat of the temple location falls in Old Mysuru, an area dominated by Vokkaligas.

Old Mysuru has long been BJP’s weak spot in Karnataka where prominent caste groups Lingayats and Vokkaligas impact poll outcomes.

In the 2018 state elections, BJP’s tally in Old Mysuru, which houses nearly 64 Assembly seats out of state’s 224, was in single digits. This year, the BJP is aiming to boost its tally in Old Mysuru.

Ramanagara is the birthplace of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar besides being the political bastion of former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy represents Channapatna segment of Ramanagara district in the state Assembly and his wife is an MLA from Ramanagara seat.

While Kumaraswamy will defend his segment in the upcoming state election, his son Nikhil may contest from Ramanagara in his mother’s place.

In 2018, the party had won 104 out of 224 seats and emerged the single largest party but JDS and Congress had formed a coalition government. The BJP, however, formed the government later.

The development of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman) birthplace in Koppal district is another means to expand BJP’s outreach amid an ongoing row over followers of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan versus worshippers of Lord Hanuman.