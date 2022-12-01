 Rampur bypoll: Akhilesh attends rally with Azam Khan; attacks BJP for ‘harassing’ veteran leader : The Tribune India

Rampur bypoll: Akhilesh attends rally with Azam Khan; attacks BJP for ‘harassing’ veteran leader

Yadav, Khan and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeared together on the dais seeking votes for the SP candidate in Rampur ahead of the December 5 bypoll

Rampur bypoll: Akhilesh attends rally with Azam Khan; attacks BJP for ‘harassing’ veteran leader

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally, in Rampur, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. PTI file



PTI

Rampur, December 1

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government of “harassing” senior leader Azam Khan through “fake cases” and claimed that when he headed the state, he had refrained from taking any action against the current CM.

Yadav, Khan and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeared together on the dais seeking votes for the SP candidate in Rampur ahead of the December 5 bypoll.

Yadav appealed to the people to vote against the “injustices” meted out to senior party leader Khan.

“No one is more powerful than time. Those who are doing atrocities, I want to tell them that a file of the current chief minister was presented before me (as CM) but we are Samajwadis and we neither practice politics of hatred nor harass others,” Yadav said.

“I had returned the file (against Adityanath)... If you don’t trust me, ask the officers,” he said, without taking any names.

“Don’t force us to become heartless because when we form the government, we too can initiate the same action against you,” Yadav said.

Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-17 and was succeeded by Adityanath.

Besides the Mainpuri Parliamentary seat from where his wife Dimple Yadav is contesting, bypolls are scheduled in Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats on December 5.

Stating that the Rampur bypoll was not of just one assembly constituency, Yadav said, “You get us this seat and you will see that in 2024, the BJP will not be able to save its government.” “This election is not of Rampur alone. It is the election to bring the (SP) back in power (in future). This is the election for the injustices meted out to Azam Khan.

“There is SP on one side and on the other side there are those who do injustice, humiliate and lodge fake cases,” he said.

Yadav claimed the two deputy CMs—Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak—wanted to become the chief minister, and offered to support them in this if they joined the SP along with 100 BJP MLAs.

“What is the use of holding the deputy CM position when you cannot even transfer a chief medical officer... I offer you to become CM, SP MLAs are there,” he said.

The SP has declared Asim Raza as the party contender in the bypoll for Rampur that was necessitated following the disqualification of Khan after he was convicted by a local court and awarded three years’ imprisonment in a hate speech case.

The BJP has chosen Khan’s detractor Akash Saxena as its candidate.

Though the outcome of the election would not have any impact on the state government which enjoys an overwhelming majority, the stakes are high for Khan to safeguard his prestige in Rampur where his influence reigned supreme for nearly five decades.

The BJP has already won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat vacated by Khan and a loss in the bypoll would further deal a blow to his political clout.

In his speech, Khan narrated his woes inside jail and appealed to the people to vote for the party which was fighting for their cause and against the government’s “atrocities”.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

2
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

3
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

5
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

6
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

7
Nation

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

8
Nation

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

9
Punjab

No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel

10
Haryana

Haryana Govt blinks, now 5-year bond policy for MBBS students

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...

‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports, Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Four OPDs shifted to new GMCH campus in Chandigarh’s Sector 48; check timings and all details

Four OPDs shifted to new GMCH campus in Chandigarh’s Sector 48; check timings and all details

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert