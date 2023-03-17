Rangoli at 10 Downing St matter of pride: UK envoy

New Delhi, March 16
“Who in 1951 or 2001 or 2021 would have thought the family that lives in 10 Downing Street goes to a temple, lights diyas and makes rangolis; I feel personal pride to represent that country,” said British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis at a function to mark the British monarch’s birthday, the first hosted by the British mission since 1951.
“We have a Prime Minister who has made a rangoli outside his home at Downing Street. So, it feels like a very different country from the country of 1952 when Her Majesty, the Queen, came to the throne. So, I see a huge opportunity in a much closer relationship. I am sure that’s what the King would want and the Prime Minister would want,” he said.
King Charles has visited India a staggering 10 times, most recently in November 2019 to celebrate British-India connections with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance.
