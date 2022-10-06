Rape accused lynched to death by villagers in Bihar’s Katihar

Katihar (Bihar), October 6
In an incident of vigilante justice a man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl was lynched allegedly by residents of a village in Bihar’s Katihar district on Thursday, police said.
Sub-divisional police officer of Katihar sadar, Om Prakash said the incident took place when the girl’s family members came to know from her that she had been sexually assaulted on Wednesday.
She also allegedly identified a resident of Hasangang area, where the girl also lives, as her tormentor.
Police said the man was caught by her family members on Thursday morning and the villagers “executed the mob justice”.
The police said the angry villagers tied the man and beat him up severely. When the local police reached there the villagers handed him over.
The man was rushed to the district government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.
The SDPO told reporters that the police are probing the incident and action will be taken very soon.
