Rapidly moving towards joint-ness of 3 services: Rajnath Singh

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

India is rapidly moving towards joint-ness of the three services of the armed forces and effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to the other, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a seminar on Army logistics here, the minister said India had made rapid progress in the rail sector, and over 9,000 km lines had been doubled in the past seven years. The corresponding figure was only 1,900 km in the five years preceding 2014, he said.

The opening ceremony of the seminar was attended by Army chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar and NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, among others.

The defence minister spoke of the synergy and fusion needed between the civil and military stakeholders, and asserted that presence of representatives from different sectors of the two sides showed the "commitment" to achieve the goal as India stood on the threshold of an 'Amrit Kaal'.

"We are rapidly moving towards joint-ness of the three services," Singh said, adding that "our effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to other services".

And, logistics is among the fields that benefited the most from this joint-ness, he said at the event held at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.