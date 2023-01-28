 Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol to reach Ayodhya from Nepal on Feb 2: Temple Trust official : The Tribune India

Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol to reach Ayodhya from Nepal on Feb 2: Temple Trust official

Idol of Lord Rama in his child form carved from this stone will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, officials said

Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol to reach Ayodhya from Nepal on Feb 2: Temple Trust official

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Ayodhya (UP), January 28

Two rare rocks from which the idol of Lord Ram will be carved out and placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple will reach here from Nepal on Thursday, a senior functionary of the temple trust has said.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s national secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj started from Mustang district of Nepal on Wednesday with the consignment of two sacred rocks and is expected to arrive in Ayodhya on Thursday,” said Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“These Shaligram rocks, that are 60 million-years-old, will reach Ayodhya from Nepal on two different trucks. One rock weighs 26 tonnes and the other weighs 14 tonnes,” he said.

Idol of Lord Rama in his child form carved from this stone will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, which is expected to be ready by Makar Sankranti festival in January next year, officials said.

The two rocks were found in the Gandaki River at a place close to Saligrama or Muktinath (place of salvation) in Nepal’s Mustang district, they said.

Meanwhile, a two-day meeting of the building construction committee of the Ram Temple began in Ayodhya from Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra and attended by Trust Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra.

According to the sources, the progress of the temple construction was reviewed and discussions were held on the installation and carving of the new idol of Lord.

Rai told PTI, “Issues related to temple construction were discussed and this meeting will continue on Sunday also.” The last meeting of the construction committee was held on January 5, and this was the second meeting held in a month.

#Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

6
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

9
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Incident took place 3 am on Friday when the victims were ret...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string