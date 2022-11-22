Rasna founding head Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta no more

New Delhi, November 21
Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the founding chairman of popular drink Rasna, passed away in Ahmedabad due to a cardiac arrest, the company said on Monday.
The 85-year-old industrialist, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away on November 19.
He is survived by his wife, Persis, and children Piruz, Delna and Ruzan, his daughter-in-law Binaisha and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza and Arnavaz.
Decades ago, his father Phiroja Khambatta started a modest business which Areez took to being the largest concentrate manufacturer in the world, with a presence in over 60 countries. He created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high prices. It is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country. Rasna, which is now the world’s largest gentle drink focus producer, still enjoys a high recall and the brand’s “I love you Rasna” campaign of the 80s and 90s still resonates in the minds of people.
A few years ago, Areez Khambatta passed on the baton of the unlisted business to his son, Piruz Khambatt. “Areez Khambatta has contributed immensely to the Indian industry, business and most importantly societal development through social service,” the Rasna Group said. Khambatta was a former chairman of the World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis. — PTI
1.8 mn retail outlets in country
- He created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high prices
- Rasna is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country and “I love you Rasna” campaign still resonates in the minds of people
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna