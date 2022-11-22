Rasna founding head Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta no more

New Delhi, November 21

Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the founding chairman of popular drink Rasna, passed away in Ahmedabad due to a cardiac arrest, the company said on Monday.

The 85-year-old industrialist, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away on November 19.

He is survived by his wife, Persis, and children Piruz, Delna and Ruzan, his daughter-in-law Binaisha and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza and Arnavaz.

Decades ago, his father Phiroja Khambatta started a modest business which Areez took to being the largest concentrate manufacturer in the world, with a presence in over 60 countries. He created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high prices. It is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country. Rasna, which is now the world’s largest gentle drink focus producer, still enjoys a high recall and the brand’s “I love you Rasna” campaign of the 80s and 90s still resonates in the minds of people.

A few years ago, Areez Khambatta passed on the baton of the unlisted business to his son, Piruz Khambatt. “Areez Khambatta has contributed immensely to the Indian industry, business and most importantly societal development through social service,” the Rasna Group said. Khambatta was a former chairman of the World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis. — PTI

1.8 mn retail outlets in country