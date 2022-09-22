Ratan Tata, former Supreme Court judge join as PM CARES trustees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of PM CARES Fund and said the component would be used to respond to distress situations and not just as relief assistance.

To provide wider perspective The participation of new trustees and advisers will provide wider perspective to the functioning of the fund. Their vast experience in public life will impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to public needs. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The Prime Minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund. The meeting was attended by trustees of the PM CARES Fund — Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and newly nominated trustees, including former Supreme Court judge Justice KT Thomas, former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, and Emeritus Chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata.

The Trust further decided to nominate the following eminent persons for the constitution of the Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund — former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy, co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah.

On the occasion a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme, which is supporting 4,345 kids who lost their parents to Covid. Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country.

