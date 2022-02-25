UP Poll 2022: 'Rath' politics, 'anti-incumbency' at play as focus shifts to Ayodhya

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Ayodhya, February 24

The focus of the Uttar Pradesh elections shifts further eastward with the Phase-5 polling scheduled in 11 districts of Awadh and Purvanchal, including Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Bahraich and Shravasti.

The ruling BJP considers the region as its stronghold, while its main rival Samajwadi Party (SP) is proving to be a tough contender on several seats, including Ayodhya, where Yogi Adityanath was today.

From Theri Bazar to New Ghat, Adityanath rode a “rath”, which symbolises the saffron party’s Hindutva brand of politics. Adityanath’s supporters chanted religious slogans throughout the road show.

Earlier in the day, the CM addressed a rally, reminding people that the BJP had “fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram temple” in Ayodhya and provided “peaceful atmosphere” in the state ever since he came to power in 2017. He promised to complete the temple by 2023.

Given the importance the area holds for the BJP, he later held meetings with “sadhus” and other influencers in Ayodhya.

With SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sharpening his attack against “Baba mukhya mantri”, the situation in Ayodhya district, which has a sizable population of Muslims, is not as conducive as the BJP would like it to be.

Along with the anti-incumbency factor, there is a certain degree of resentment among those who fear losing their livelihood or properties because of development projects in the holy city.

Lakshman Kanaujia, whose wife Chamela Devi represents ward number 6 in the MC, is one such critic. BJP supporters such as Nandlal Maurya of Khalikpurva, however, say no one should be upset as the state government is giving “adequate compensation”.

#assembly polls 2022