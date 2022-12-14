Ratings manipulation: Chargesheet filed against BARC ex-CEO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Sunil Lulla for allegedly manipulating viewership ratings of channels from “his end” during his tenure in the agency, officials said today.

The CBI said the agency, in its probe, did not find any evidence of alleged manipulation by channels at the customer level. The probe was conducted on a complaint from a Lucknow-based advertiser, they added.

The alleged manipulation in TV ratings took place at the level of Lulla when he was heading the BARC, the officials said quoting the chargesheet filed in a special court in Lucknow.

Lulla, however, has denied the charges. Sources refused to share details of the chargesheet as the special court was yet to take cognisance of it.