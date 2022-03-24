Ration scam: Supreme Court quashes dismissal of Lt Gen Sahni

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed an Armed Forces Tribunal order dismissing Lt Gen SK Sahni from service, holding that the findings recorded by the tribunal were “totally contrary” to the material on record.

A Bench of Justice LN Rao and Justice BR Gavai acquitted Lt Gen Sahni of all charges as it reversed the decision of the General Court Martial (GCM) that had held him guilty on certain charges in procurement of ration by the Army purchase organisation.

“The order dated February 18, 2011, passed by the GCM holding the petitioner guilty and imposing penalty on him and the impugned order dated October 10, 2013, passed by the AFT are quashed and set aside…”

The Bench directed that Lt Gen Sahni, who retired on September 30, 2006, would be entitled to all pensionary and consequential benefits in accordance with the law and the arrears of such benefits shall be computed and paid to him in three months. —