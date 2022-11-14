Ravindra Jadeja bats for his wife Rivaba ahead of Gujarat’s Jamnagar nomination

ANI

Jamnagar, November 14

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Monday said his wife Rivaba Jadeja, who has been fielded by the BJP from Jamnagar (North) seat in the state Assembly election, wanted to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for the people.

Ravindra Jadeja attended an event on Monday where he said that Rivaba would learn a lot from her first-time candidature in the Assembly election.

"It is her (Rivaba Jadeja) first time as an MLA candidate and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is a helpful person and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," the cricketer said.

Earlier on Sunday, Jadeja tweeted a video urging the people of Jamnagar and cricket fans to vote for his wife.

"The Gujarat election is here and it's like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket! Tomorrow she will file her nomination. I appeal to the people of Jamnagar and all the cricket lovers to come in large numbers to support her," Jadeja said in the video in which he was speaking in Gujarati.

Rivaba replaces sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP face for the Jamnagar (North) seat, who was denied a party ticket in this election, according to sources.

The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled for two phases on December 1 and December 5.

#BJP #Cricket #Gujarat #Narendra Modi