Harish Rawat's seat shifted to Lalkuan, daughter to contest too

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

Congress veteran Harish Rawat's search for a safe seat ended in Lalkuan with the party shifting the segment of the former Uttarakhand CM from Ramnagar. Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat will contest from Haridwar (Rural), a seat her father lost in 2017.

Former MP Mahinder Pal Singh will be fielded from Ramnagar, while former MLA from this segment, Ranjeet Rawat, is a candidate from Salt. —