 RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 10

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the third time in a row.

Explaining the MPC’s rationale for keeping the interest rates unchanged, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the spike in tomato and cereal prices warranted heightened vigil on the evolving inflation trajectory. Headline inflation, after reaching a low of 4.3 per cent in May, rose in June and is expected to surge till August led by vegetable prices.

GDP projection

Q1: 8% | Q2: 6.5% | Q3: 6% | Q4: 5.7%

Given the continuing uncertainties, the RBI revised upwards its consumer price index (CPI) inflation projections for 2023-24 to 5.4% as against its June 8 forecast of 5.1%. The tomato price shock has led to headline inflation projection for the second quarter, revised up to 6.2% from the earlier 5.2%. The RBI retained its projections for real GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5%. The GDP growth for the first quarter of the current fiscal has been projected at 8%; Q2 at 6.5%; Q3 at 6% and Q4 at 5.7%. Real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 6.6%.

Prospects bright

The Indian economy is exuding enhanced strength and stability despite global shocks… it’s now 5th largest economy contributing 15% to global growth. —Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Das painted a bright picture of the Indian economy, saying it was “exuding enhanced strength and stability” despite the massive shocks to the global economy in recent years. Growing at a reasonable pace, it is now the fifth largest economy in the world and contributing around 15 per cent to global growth.

Overall, India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals have laid the foundations for sustained growth and it can become an engine for global growth. Industrial activity was holding ground, said Das while referring to the latest data on index of industrial production (IIP), core industries output and purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing.

The level of surplus liquidity in the system has gone up due to return of Rs 2,000 banknotes to the banking system, RBI’s surplus transfer to the government, pick up in government spending and capital inflows. As a result, the RBI chief announced that in the fortnight beginning August 12, 2023, scheduled banks shall maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) of 10 per cent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19 and July 28. The I-CRR will be reviewed on September 8.

Tomato still ‘red hot’

The RBI chief said the spike in tomato and cereal prices warranted heightened vigil on the evolving inflation trajectory. Headline inflation, after reaching a low of 4.3% in May, rose in June and is expected to surge till August led by vegetable prices.

#Inflation #Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

2
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

3
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

4
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

5
Punjab Tribune Impact

Pathankot land scam: Vigilance Bureau registers FIR; 2 arrested

6
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

7
Nation

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

8
Nation

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

9
Nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

10
Himachal

House collapses in Himachal's Sirmaur following cloudburst, two bodies recovered

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...

Cong’s privilege notice against Shah

Congress's privilege notice against Shah

Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases

Chadha denies forgery charge

Money laundering case: HC issues notice to ED on Vijay Nair’s bail plea

Don’t share files without consent, PWD officials told

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

20-year jail for raping minor

3 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 nabbed

28-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

After woman’s death, dowry death case registered; 3 held