 RBI hikes lending rate fourth time in row, pares growth projection to 7% : The Tribune India

RBI hikes lending rate fourth time in row, pares growth projection to 7%

Cites high inflation, bleak global economic outlook

RBI hikes lending rate fourth time in row, pares growth projection to 7%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said a bleak global economic outlook, persistent inflation at an alarming level and aggressive policies of advanced economies were the reasons behind the rate hike.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, the fourth straight increase since May, and cut the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent estimated earlier.

Pandemic, Ukraine, now third shock

Two major shocks in two years, the pandemic and Ukraine conflict, have profound impact on global economy. We are now in midst of third major shock — aggressive monetary policy actions by advanced nations. Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90 per cent — the highest since April 2019.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said a bleak global economic outlook, persistent inflation at an alarming level and aggressive policies of advanced economies were the reasons behind the rate hike.

The RBI chief warned of a third major shock after the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. “This is arising from aggressive monetary policy actions and even more aggressive communication from advanced economies,” he said.

The consumer price inflation remained elevated and above the upper tolerance band of the target due to large adverse supply shocks, some firming up of domestic demand and the spillovers from global financial markets, he said.

The growth projection had been cut due to extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally, he added. In April, the RBI had cut the GDP growth estimate to 7.2 per cent from its earlier forecast of 7.8 per cent.

Das said the high frequency data for the second quarter indicated that the economic activity remained resilient. “There will be a sustained revival in urban demand, which should get a further impetus from the upcoming festivals which will be fully celebrated after over two years of the pandemic. Investment has picked up with bank credit growing at 16.2 per cent as on September 9, as against 6.7 per cent a year ago,” he said.

Rural demand was also gaining gradually as monsoon rainfall was 7 per cent above the long period average as on September 29 and kharif sowing was 1.7 per cent above the normal sown area as on September 23.

This is the fourth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June and August. The RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 1.9 per cent since May this year.

Flags 4 key challenges

  • Slowing global growth
  • Elevated food & energy prices
  • Spillover of rate hike by top nations
  • Sharp currency depreciation

Tokenisation kicks in from today

What it means: Tokenisation means replacing actual debit/credit card details with alternative code known as ‘token’

Why the need: To conceal card details and make transactions safer. In case of data leak, fraudsters can’t misuse card

Is it mandatory: No. If customers don’t opt for it, they will have to enter card details manually for every transaction

Process: Initiate request on app/website; it will be forwarded to card network; token will be issued after verification

Benefits: Added security; facilitate transactions, speed up checkouts; users can save digital copy of cards

Burden on borrowers

40 basis points hike in May

50 basis points in June

50 basis points in August

1.9% hike in all since May

Inflation to stay above 6%

RBI retains inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7% amid global geopolitical concerns; expects inflation to be under control from Jan onwards

Cautions rogue recovery agents

RBI has issued warning on outsourcing loan recoveries in wake of recovery agents ‘crushing’ a pregnant woman to death in Jharkhand

Will hit home, auto sales

Increased repo rate big dampener for auto industry, real estate sector

Sensex zooms 1,017 pts post anticipated rate hike

Housing sales are likely to be affected as home loans become costlier but builders are hoping that festive demand will negate any major impact on buying sentiment

#inflation #Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

4
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

5
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

6
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

7
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

9
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

10
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night