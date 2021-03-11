R&D centres C-DOT, C-DAC ink pact for 5G service, telecom

New Delhi, May 2
The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have signed an MoU in diverse areas of telecom and new technologies such as 5G to boost indigenous technological design and development.
The MoU was signed at the SemiconIndia 2022 event in Bengaluru on April 30.
The C-DOT and C-DAC have agreed to collaborate to identify and develop expertise in the areas of 4G and 5G, broadband and computing.
Specific project-related agreements will be signed when required to enumerate the specific roles and responsibilities. The C-DOT is the R&D centre of the department of telecommunications, while the C-DAC is an autonomous scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
