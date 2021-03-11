Ready for peace talks with Chhattisgarh Government, say Maoists

Dantewada, May 7
Responding to the Chhattisgarh Government’s proposal, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists) has shown willingness to hold peace talks with the Bhupesh Baghel-led dispensation, but also set several conditions, including the release of their jailed leaders and withdrawal of security forces from strife-torn areas.
However, a state minister said talks would be held, if any, only unconditionally.
The development comes nearly a month after Chief Minister Baghel said his government was ready to hold talks with the rebels if they expressed faith in the Constitution.
Responding to the demands, CM Baghel reiterated that if Maoists express faith in the Constitution then his government is ready for talks with them at any platform.
