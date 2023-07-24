Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, July 24
The government on Monday asked the opposition to begin a debate on the issue of Manipur and crimes against women all over the country, saying it was ready for a discussion.
Before the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day at 2.30 pm, Union home minister Amit Shah spoke in the House offering a discussion immediately.
Speaking amid opposition sloganeering Shah said “I want to urge my respected opposition colleagues that several MPs both from the ruling side and the opposition have sought a discussion on a very sensitive issue. I am prepared for a discussion in Parliament.”
“I do not know why the opposition does not want a debate to take place. I request the opposition leaders to let the discussion take place on this significant issue. It is very important that the truth of this sensitive issue goes out to the entire country.”
The house was soon thereafter adjourned for the day.
Importantly union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is deputy leader of Lok Sabha, on Sunday night had called up senior opposition leaders including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK’s TR Baalu asking for the debate to take place on Monday.
Kharge said Rajnath Singh spoke to him to discuss the logjam in the Parliament.
“Kharge ji made it clear that Manipur Violence cannot be tolerated and PM should make a statement in the Parliament,” sources said.
