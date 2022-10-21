Ready with plan for space domain: IAF

Tribune News Service

Gandhinagar, October 20

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has chalked out a road map for exploring the space domain and the immediate focus is on building a communication system through space, said the IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Drone network on mind The concept of manned and unmanned fighter jets is futuristic. The IAF will be looking at first establishing a network of drones. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

“The IAF’s plan for using the space domain includes surveillance, positioning and targeting,” the IAF Chief told select journalists on the sidelines of DefExpo-2022 here today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday launched “Mission DefSpace” that will allow the private sector to provide the defence forces with innovative solutions for 75 items used in the space sector.

On the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Air Chief Chaudhari said, “The IAF is looking at several types of systems.”

This will include small drones to medium-altitude long-endurance and high-altitude long-endurance UAVs.

To a query, the IAF Chief said, “The concept of manned and unmanned fighter jets is futuristic. The IAF will be looking at first establishing a network of drones.”

At present, the IAF operates one satellite, the GSAT-7A, which is equipped with Ku-band transponders and interlinks IAF fighter aircraft, airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platforms, UAVs, ground radar stations and major airbases.

Last November, the Ministry of Defence had approved the GSAT-7C meant to provide the IAF with secure communication.

