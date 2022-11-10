Recall Governor: DMK, allies to President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The MPs of the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President of India Droupadi Murmu against Governor RN Ravi, alleging obstruction in governance, and sought his recall.

The DMK, Congress and CPI — part of the alliance in the southern state — have upped the ante against the Centre as the Governors are its representatives.

In a memorandum to Murmu, the MPs said, “We must place on record our dissatisfaction that the work being done by the Tamil Nadu Government and the legislature is being operated by the office of the Governor by openly contradicting its policy in public and unduly delaying assent to Bills.” DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, who is signatory to the memorandum, said the Governor had withheld assent to Bills passed by the state Assembly and thus, was obstructing the process of governance.

“We are pained to note that the Governor is unduly delaying assent to the Bills passed by the state legislature. This amounts to interference in the administration of the State and transaction of business by the legislature,” the MPs stated in the memorandum.

“The framers of the Constitution would have never imagined a situation where a Governor openly contradicts the policy of the elected state government or impedes legislation passed by the legislature by indefinitely delaying assent or acts against secularism,” they stated.