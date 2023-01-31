India's budget will be ray of hope for world: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

PTI

New Delhi, January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that amid global economic turmoil, India’s budget would attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi said recognised voices in the world of economy are bringing positive messages from all sides.

The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, would strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

“The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations,” Modi said.

He noted that President Droupadi Murmu is delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.

