Recruitment process under our govt more streamlined, transparent: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, January 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed.

Distributing 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, Modi said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises had become an identity of his government.

The prime minister had last year announced the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to give jobs to 10 lakh people and noted on Friday that several states where the BJP and its allies are in power had also been holding them.

More states would organise them soon, he said.

Addressing the recruits, he asked them to resolve to serve people and said the mantra in the administrative system should be that the citizen is always right like it is noted in business that the consumer is always right.

That is why employment in the government sector is called "government service" and not jobs, he said.

The prime minister noted that a large number of recruits are from families where no one was in government service.

Modi said massive investment in the infrastructure sector had boosted employment and self-employment opportunities. When development growth takes place at a fast pace, self-employment opportunities also rise quickly, he added.

The PMO had earlier said the 'Rozgar Mela' is a step towards fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation.

#narendra modi