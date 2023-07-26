 Redeveloped ITPO complex: PM Modi performs ‘puja’ ahead of inauguration : The Tribune India

Level 3 of convention centre can seat 7,000 participants, making it even larger than iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs havan during the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed ‘puja’ and ‘havan’ before the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex here at Pragati Maidan, along with the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex.

The inauguration of the complex, which is set to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, will take place this evening, where PM Modi will also release a commemorative G20 coin.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the IECC will be among the leading exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

In an official statement it is said that the IECC has been developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex.

“PM Modi has performed a lokarpan puja in the complex ahead of its inauguration. A cultural event is also scheduled in the evening in the presence of hundreds of guests, dignitaries and other invitees,” it added.

After the puja, the Prime Minister has also felicitated the ‘shramjeevis’ (those who were involved in the construction of the complex).

The facility has been developed in an area of nearly 123 acres and it has been built after an overhaul of the old and outdated structures in the complex and was developed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore.

It has been developed as India’s largest meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destinations, it said.

The PMO in the statement said, in terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC complex is the place among the top exhibitions and convention complexes in the world.  It went on to add that it is established in line with PM Modi’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings.

The facility competes with the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai in all aspects, as it has several state-of-the-art facilities such as the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

“It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences and other prestigious events,” the PMO said in the statement.

The Level 3 of the convention centre can seat 7,000 participants, making it even larger than the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia, which can accommodate approximately 5,500 people.

