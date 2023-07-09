Refuelled mid-air, Rafales land in France

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

A contingent of four Rafale fighter jets and two C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force today landed at the Évreux-Fauville Air Base in France. The Rafales will do a flypast at National Day Parade of France on July 14, and a 269 member joint-contingent of the Indian armed forces will be part of the marching parade.

The marching contingent left for France on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as Guest of Honour at the parade.

The IAF said en route to France, the Rafales were refuelled by mid-air IAF’s IL-78 tankers, which enabled the jets to complete the direct flight from India to France.

This year, India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership. The armies of both the countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. National Day Parade will have the Army’s contribution to the contingent of 77 in the marching contingent and 38 members of the band. It is led by Captain Aman Jagtap. The Punjab Regiment will represent the Army.

The Indian Navy contingent is of 68 and led by Commander Vrat Baghel. The Navy will also be represented by INS Chennai, an indigenously built frontline destroyer, which will be deployed to France from July 12– 16. The IAF contingent is led by Wing Commander Sudha Reddy while the IAF marching contingent is commanded by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.