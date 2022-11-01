Refund fee and return original documents to students, UGC tells institutes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Taking a serious view of complaints of non-refund of fees, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday issued a letter regarding the refund of fee and return of original documents to the students, warning institutes of punitive action in case of non-compliance.

The UGC in August announced the fee refund policy 2022-23 wherein the educational institutions are required to return the entire fee, including all charges, on account of cancellation of admissions and migration of students.

Any institution or university found to be violating the fee refund policy by giving its interpretations of guidelines will be liable for punitive actions, as per the UGC notification.

The institutions can face actions if they violate the policy, including withdrawal of declaration of fitness to receive any grants.

Any grant already allocated to the higher education institutions (HEIs) can be withheld, it states.

The commission can also declare the HEI ineligible for consideration of any assistance under any general or special assistance programmes, among other actions.