Relief as NEET-PG cutoff reduced by 15 percentile

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

In a major boost to thousands of medical postgraduate admission aspirants, the Health Ministry on Saturday announced reduction in the cut offs for admissions to PG courses by 15 percentile across all categories.

The decision was taken following several representations by students, who flagged the issue of a large number of vacancies on account of high cut offs this year. Several of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Post-graduate) NEET-PG seats across Indian medical colleges were said to be lying vacant with exam takers unable to qualify due to very high cut offs.

Large number of seats go vacant The decision was taken after several representations by students, who flagged the issue of large number of vacancies on account of high cut offs this year.

Several of NEET-PG seats across Indian medical colleges were said to be lying vacant with exam takers unable to qualify due to very high cut offs.

“After the discussions, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health, in consultation with the National Medical Commission with prior approval of the Health Minister, to reduce the cut off by 15 percentile across all categories.

The qualifying percentile for the general category students may be reduced to 35th percentile, for physically handicapped to 30th percentile and for reserved categories (SCs/STs/OBCs) to 25th percentile,” the Director General of Health Services said in a letter to National Board of Examination (NBE), which conducts NEET-PG exams.

The ministry has asked the NBE to declare the revised results based on reduced percentiles. India has over 82,000 MBBS seats as of today and 46,558 postgraduate seats, with PG education demand-supply gap several times higher than in the undergraduate sector.