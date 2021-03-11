Relief as thunderstorm, rain lash parts of North India

New Delhi, May 23
An extra-tropical weather system today led to the formation of rain-bearing clouds, bringing widespread showers to several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and HP. It was a much-needed relief for people reeling scorching heat for days, cooling temperatures by 11 deg C in the national capital.
Respite for five days
No heatwave condition is likely to develop in any part of the country during the next five days, except in West Rajasthan, where isolated heatwave conditions are likely on May 26 and 27. IMD
Accompanied with lightning and high-speed winds, the system also caused power blackouts, affected road and air traffic, brought down trees, damaged cars, leaving some persons injured, as per reports.
Winds gusting at a maximum speed up to 70 kmph were recorded at the IGI Airport at 7 am. Widespread light to moderate rainfall was observed over J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, east Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and adjoining west UP during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 pm today, the IMD said. Several parts of the region recieved another spell — thunderstorm, and light to moderate intensity rainfall — late evening. — TNS
Rainfall in region
9 cm Faridabad
7 cm Gurugram
7 cm Jhajjar
5 cm Delhi
3 cm Solan
2 cm Patiala
Another spell expected today
- In Delhi, the morning temperature plunged 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius
- The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and hail at isolated places in Himachal and Uttarakhand on Tuesday
