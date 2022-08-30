Relief for ISRO's Antrix, HC sets aside $562 mn award to Devas

New Delhi, August 29
The Delhi HC on Monday set aside an arbitral award directing ISRO’s Antrix Corporation to pay $562.2 million damages with interest to Devas for “unlawfully” terminating a deal in 2011.
The award suffered from “patent illegalities and fraud”, and was in conflict with the public policy of India, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said, allowing the petition filed by Antrix under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.
Antrix had sought setting aside of the arbitral award passed on September 14, 2005 by the Arbitral Tribunal constituted by the International Chamber of Commerce which had allowed the claim of Devas Multimedia Private Ltd.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...