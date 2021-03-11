Relief for northwest, abatement of heat wave conditions over the Indian region from tomorrow: IMD

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, May 21
Sounding a much-needed respite for the Northwest, the IMD today predicted abatement of heat wave conditions over the Indian region from May 21, Saturday.
The weather office forecast a wet spell over Northwest and East India during May 20 and 24 and an enhancement in thunderstorm activity over the region between May 22 and 24.
A substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over South Peninsular India can be expected from May 21 and over Northeast India from May 22. Both regions have been reeling under heavy rains.
The depression over Gulf of Martaban and adjoining Myanmar is expected to move northeastwards and cross south Myanmar coast around Mawlamyine by today evening, it also said.
