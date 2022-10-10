Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

New Delhi, October 10
The Delhi Police will question former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, senior officials said.
He has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior police official said.
The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.
Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion event.
The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being “anti-Hindu”.
In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the saffron party was doing “dirty politics” on the issue.
Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge
Attacks across Ukrainian cities during Monday rush hour; Zel...
Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens
Advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes agains...
In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges
The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always 'Netaji' to his supporters
Doughty fighter who spawned Uttar Pradesh’s most powerful po...