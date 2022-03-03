Remain mentally strong, extend rations: MEA advisory to stranded Indians in Kharkiv

New Delhi, March 3
India issued an alarming advisory for Indians still trapped in Kharkiv, asking them to remain mentally strong, conserve and share food and water while eating smaller portions to extend the rations. “Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water,” said a MEA advisory.
It asked them to stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, as there was a danger from missile attacks, Molotov cocktails, including by local people/militia, grenade attacks and small arms fire.
The MEA asked the Indian students to organise themselves in small squads of ten and nominate a coordinator who should communicate with local authorities and MEA Control Rooms to conserve phone batteries
It also asked the students hunkering in Kharkiv to delete all unnecessary apps in the mobile and limit conversations to conserve battery. The advisory also asked them to learn three sentences in Russian (“we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India”) and move for evacuation only in coordination with the authorities. The advisory asked the students to avoid startling armed personnel at checkpoints by suddenly reaching for documents in pockets unless told to do so.
