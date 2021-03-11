Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

In response to the demand from Qatar for a public apology, the Indian mission in Muscat conveyed that the remarks denigrating Prophet Mohammed are the views of fringe elements and do not reflect the views of the Indian Government.

Qatar had expressed its annoyance with the remarks by a BJP spokesperson by summoning the Indian envoy Deepak Mittal on Sunday and conveying its “total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed Islam and Muslims,” said an official statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi told Mittal that he welcomed the BJP’s suspension of its official from “practicing his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world.”

Noting that Qatar is expecting a public apology, Al-Muraikhi sought immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Indian Government and pointed out that such Islamophobic remarks must not continue without punishment.

The note given by Qatar MFA to the Indian envoy said these “insulting remarks would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world, and indicate the clear ignorance of the pivotal role that Islam has played in the development of civilisations around the world, including in India.”

The Indian mission in Muscat said the ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive remarks by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

The ambassador said “strong action” has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks and a statement has also been issued by “concerned quarters” emphasising respect for all religions and denouncing insults to any religious personality.

The embassy also suggested that the vested interests against India - Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. In this respect, Mitttal asked the Qatari side to work together “against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties.”