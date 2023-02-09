Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, February 8

BJP MP from Godda (Jharkhand) Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday gave a notice for breach of privilege against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his "derogatory and misleading" remarks against the PM during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he would look into the matter. Rahul's allegations against the PM regarding industrialist Gautam Adani were expunged from the Lok Sabha records on Tuesday. As the House assembled, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi urged the Speaker to look into the privilege notice. "Rahul Gandhi's baseless remarks should be expunged and action should be taken against him," he said.

Outside the House, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a video of Rahul's speech wherein he posed four questions to the PM about Adani which were part of the material expunged from the House records. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's objectionable references in her speech on Tuesday were also expunged.

Meanwhile, Rahul on Wednesday alleged that it was clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting Gautam Adani as he did not order an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the industrialist by the US-based research firm Hindenburg. He said the Prime Minister did not answer the questions posed to him. “I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered how Adani Group — in a short period — could become the largest airport operator in India. — TNS

Poetic jibe at Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday banked on poetry to take veiled jibes at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “Aaga peechha dekhkar kyun hotey ho ghamgeen, jiski jaisi bhavna waisa dikhey scene,” said the PM, as he attacked the Congress as a pessimistic party which was incapable of lauding India’s rise.

Foreign visits not holidays: Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against PM Modi’s foreign visits. Rijiju said the PM visited foreign countries for the benefit of the nation, not for any holiday.